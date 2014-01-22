(Updates with 2 dead, none left missing)
MOSCOW Jan 22 Two coal miners were killed in a
methane gas blast at a Siberian pit on Wednesday, Russian
officials said.
The victims were among 105 miners who had been underground
at the Dzerzhinsky mine in the Kemerovo region city of
Prokopyevsk at the time of the blast, the regional
administration said. The rest made it safely to the surface.
The privately owned mine is in a coal-rich section of
central Siberia known as the Kuzbass.
Fatal accidents are frequent in Russia's ageing pits despite
improvements in safety since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.
Most accidents have been attributed to methane gas blasts,
negligence or a failure to follow safety regulations.
A methane blast at a coal mine in northern Russia last
February killed 18 miners.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Ralph Boulton)