MOSCOW, June 3 A fire broke out at a coal mine
in Russia's southern Siberian region of Kemerovo on Friday and
more than 50 miners were still underground, Russian news
agencies quoted a source in local emergencies services as
saying.
A total of 103 miners were working in the Zarechnaya mine at
the time, 51 of whom had already been led to the surface, the
Interfax news agency reported. A spokesman for the Emergencies
Ministry confirmed to Reuters that a fire had broken at the
mine, but gave no further details.
Rescue and recovery teams were working at the scene,
agencies reported.
