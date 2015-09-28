* For other news from Reuters Russia Investment Summit,
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russia hopes that financing and
technology from Arab states and other countries will help its
firms weather the fallout from Western sanctions imposed over
the Ukraine crisis, Russia's Minister of Natural Resources,
Sergei Donskoi, said.
U.S. and EU sanctions have hit Russian individuals and
companies, including energy champions Rosneft and
Gazprom, preventing them from accessing long-term
financing and high-end technology.
One way that Russia, one of the world's top oil and gas
producers, has tried to offset the sanctions is to boost ties
with China, the global leader in energy consumption, in the hope
it can wean itself off its dependency on European markets.
But Donskoi, in an interview for the Reuters Russia
Investment Summit, said Moscow was also exploring other avenues.
"We have already talked about Asian countries, and of course
we are also looking at European countries, which have not
imposed sanctions but which have technology and equipment that
could be purchased," he said.
"(But) Arab countries should be mentioned too. They have
funds and, in many cases, technology."
Donskoi declined to name potential projects Arab companies
were interested in, citing the sensitivity of such talks.
However, the Kremlin has said that Rosneft, the world's
top-listed oil company by output, had been in talks with the
UAE's Mubadala Petroleum to jointly develop two east Siberian
projects, Tass Yuriakh and Verkhnechonskoye.
Sanctions have hit Rosneft's plans to tap uncharted icy
Arctic waters, beneath which billions of barrels of oil and gas
are thought to be hidden.
It was forced to halt its work in the Kara Sea on Russia's
Arctic shelf, and ExxonMobil also had to withdraw from
drilling exploration wells there. The energy ministry says it
estimates Russian companies will only relaunch oil exploration
drilling in the Kara Sea in 2020-2021.
Donskoi said it would be hard to judge the precise impact
from sanctions on new Arctic projects, where the first oil is
not expected to be pumped before 2025-2030.
While he said there had been some impact from the measures,
he said minerals exploration had not yet significantly slowed.
Total investment in exploration was seen declining by 10
percent this year, he said, down from 340 billion roubles in
2014, its highest level in 15 years.
But low oil prices meant companies were adopting a more
cautious approach to long-term projects, said Donskoi, with some
shifting their focus onto additional exploration work at
existing sites to boost their reserves.
($1 = 65.5450 roubles)
(Editing by Andrew Osborn and Susan Fenton)