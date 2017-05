MOSCOW Dec 24 Russia's coal and steel producer Mechel, gold miner Polyus Gold and state-controlled diamond producer Alrosa may receive 31 billion roubles ($444 million) of Russian budget funds, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

These funds may be provided for their projects in Russia's far east, the agency added, citing documents for the government commission.

($1 = 69.7940 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)