MOSCOW Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will appoint a new economy minister later on Wednesday and the new minister will take part in a planned government meeting on Thursday, acting economy minister Evgeny Elin told Reuters.

The previous economy minister, Alexei Ulyukayev, was detained two weeks ago and accused of trying to extort a bribe from Russian oil major Rosneft, an allegation he denies.

Ulyukayev was the first sitting cabinet member to be arrested in more than two decades.

