MOSCOW, March 9 Miss Russia 2013 said on
Saturday the sentencing of punk rockers Pussy Riot to two years
in prison for their protest performance in a Moscow cathedral
was too harsh a punishment.
Maria Alyokhina, 24, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, 23, and
Yekaterina Samutsevich, 30, were sent to prison camps in August
after performing an anti-Kremlin "prayer" in February last year
at Moscow's main Russian Orthodox cathedral.
"I've graduated from a Sunday school and a place of worship
for me is something sacred," Elmira Abdrazakova, who was named
Miss Russia 2013 earlier this month, told the Russkaya Sluzhba
Novostei radio station.
"But still, their punishment is too harsh."
Despite a number of artists, writers and celebrities, and
even politicians defending the group, most of President Vladimir
Putin's supporters backed the Pussy Riot sentencing.
Nearly 60 percent of Putin's electorate found the verdict
fair, and 53 percent of all Russians did, according to the
Moscow- based Public Opinion Foundation, or FOM.
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the dominant Russian Orthodox
Church and a Kremlin ally, has called the act part of a
coordinated attack to thwart the post-Soviet revival of the
church.
Putin in October called the band's sentencing fair, although
on Thursday he declined to comment on whether the women should
be freed.
The 18-year-old Abdrazakova, whose Miss Russia crowning
stirred some controversy as her father is a Tatar and mother an
ethnic Russian, suggested that working with the Pussy Riot women
to change their view of the world would perhaps have been a
better option.
Samutsevich has been since released from prison but
Alyokhina's appeal for a deferment of her sentence until hear
child reaches adolescence has been denied. Tolokonnikova
submitted a request for early release this week, Russian media
reported.
Western governments and personalities such as the pop singer
Madonna and Myanmar democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi have
called for the release of the band members from prison.
Abdrazakova's statement echoed comments of Russia's Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who said that he had found the Pussy
Riot act offensive, but thought the women should be freed
.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Angus MacSwan)