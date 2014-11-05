MOSCOW Nov 5 Russia test-fired a Sineva
intercontinental missile from a submerged submarine in the
Barents Sea on Wednesday as part of a check on the reliability
of the navy's strategic forces, the Defence Ministry said.
The liquid-fuelled missile, which can carry nuclear
warheads, was fired from the Tula submarine to the Kura Test
Range in the far eastern region of Kamchatka, RIA news agency
quoted the ministry as saying. It gave no other details.
The Sineva, which has a range of about 12,000 km (7,500
miles), entered service in 2007 and is part of efforts to
prevent the weakening of Russia's nuclear deterrent.
President Vladimir Putin has underlined the importance of
the nuclear deterrent during the standoff with the West over the
crisis in Ukraine, and Russia has held several military
exercises during the crisis that have alarmed Western powers.
