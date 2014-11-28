MOSCOW Nov 28 Russia on Friday successfully
tested its new submarine-launched Bulava intercontinental
missile, designed to carry nuclear warheads, the defence
ministry said in a statement.
It said the nuclear submarine Alexander Nevsky fired the
missile from under water in the Barents Sea and it landed on a
military training ground in Russia's far eastern peninsula of
Kamchatka, as planned.
The 12-metre-long (39.4 feet) weapon is intended to become
the cornerstone of Russia's nuclear forces.
The last test was successfully carried out in September
after the development of Bulava, or Mace, had been delayed by
numerous failed launches.
President Vladimir Putin said after the previous test that
Russia must maintain its nuclear deterrent to counter growing
security threats. Ties between Moscow and the West have hit new
lows over the crisis in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)