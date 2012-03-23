* Medvedev wants new proposals on missile shield
* Regrets U.N. Security Council has been undermined
* Downbeat on global security at end of presidency
By Alexei Anishchuk and Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, March 23 President Dmitry Medvedev said
on Friday time was running out for the West to come up with new
proposals to secure Russia's agreement to a missile defence
shield in Europe.
In a speech ahead of talks with U.S. President Barack Obama
next week, Medvedev gave a downbeat assessment of global
security and international relations at the end of his four-year
presidency, saying the Euro-Atlantic security community he had
hoped to create remained a "myth".
Medvedev, who will be succeeded by Vladimir Putin in May,
said Moscow was unconvinced by NATO's argument that the planned
missile defence shield in Europe was intended as protection
against a missile attack by countries such as Iran.
"We have time (for an agreement) but it is running out, and
I think that it would be in our mutual benefit to reach mutually
acceptable agreements," Medvedev told a security conference.
"The main thing is that we must hear one simple thing - hear
it and receive confirmation: 'Respected friends from Russia, our
missile defence is not aimed against Russian nuclear forces.'
This must be affirmed, not in a friendly chat over a cup of tea
or a glass of wine but in a document."
NATO has offered Russia a role in the project to create an
anti-ballistic shield which includes participation by Romania,
Poland, Turkey and Spain.
But Moscow wants a legally binding pledge from the United
States that Russia's nuclear forces would not be targeted by the
system. The U.S. envoy to NATO has said the United States will
press on with its plans whether Russia likes it or not.
Medvedev did not spell out a possible response.
But he has said previously that if the deadlock continues,
Moscow will boost its early-warning radar to protect nuclear
missile sites, deploy weapons to overcome the shield and
potentially target missile defence installations to its south
and west.
"We will never set up (proper) cooperation between Russia
and NATO until we resolve issues that affect the core interests
of our states," he told Friday's conference in Moscow.
"Here there is only one test to be passed: The test of
readiness of the United States and other alliance members to set
up genuine partnership with Russia. It is simple. It would be an
attempt to take into account our interests, first off those
regarding the problems of missile defence in Europe."
UNITED NATIONS UNDERMINED
Without naming any countries but clearly pointing to the
United States, Medvedev said the authority of the United Nations
had been undermined by powers that tried to bypass the Security
Council when acting on the world stage.
"As long as we are unable to agree in the United Nations,
this means that it is faulty or the policies of some states are
faulty," he said, condemning calls for military intervention in
Syria and Iran and the citing of human rights concerns to try to
justify such intervention.
Medvedev has long been widely seen as the junior partner in
a ruling 'tandem' with Putin, whose tough rhetoric against the
West has left its mark on relations. Critics say Medvedev has
been unable to push through reforms or leave his mark on policy.
He first floated the idea of a Euro-Atlantic security body
stretching from Vancouver to Vladivostok in 2008. The responses
to the proposal, encompassing NATO and other international
security organisations, have been largely dismissive.
The body remained a myth for now, "but this myth must become
reality. All of us could join this work," said Medvedev, who
will meet Obama for talks during a nuclear security summit in
South Korea next week.
Former British defence minister Lord Browne also gave a
pessimistic assessment of global security and international
relations two decades after the end of the Cold war.
"The truth is, our mutual relations remain characterised by
mistrust," Browne said.