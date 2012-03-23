* Medvedev wants new proposals on missile shield
* Says U.N. Security Council has been undermined
* Downbeat on global security at end of presidency
By Alexei Anishchuk and Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, March 23 President Dmitry Medvedev said
on Friday time was running out for the West to come up with new
proposals to secure Russia's agreement to a missile defence
shield in Europe.
Ahead of talks with U.S. President Barack Obama next week,
Medvedev gave a downbeat assessment of global security and
international relations at the end of his four-year presidency,
saying the "Euro-Atlantic" security community he had hoped to
create remained a "myth".
Medvedev, who will be succeeded by Vladimir Putin in May,
said Moscow was unconvinced by NATO's argument that the planned
missile defence shield was intended as protection against a
missile attack by countries such as Iran.
"We have time (for an agreement) but it is running out, and
I think that it would be in our mutual benefit to reach mutually
acceptable agreements," Medvedev told a security conference.
"The main thing is that we must hear one simple thing - hear
it and receive confirmation: 'Respected friends from Russia, our
missile defence is not aimed against Russian nuclear forces.'
This must be affirmed, not in a friendly chat over a cup of tea
or a glass of wine, but in a document."
NATO has offered Russia a role in the project to create an
anti-ballistic shield which includes participation by Romania,
Poland, Turkey and Spain.
But Moscow says it fears the system could weaken Russia by
gaining the capability to shoot down the nuclear missiles it
relies on as a deterrent. It wants a legally binding pledge from
the United States that Russia's nuclear forces would not be
targeted by the system.
Medvedev has said that if the deadlock continues, Moscow
will boost its early-warning radar to protect nuclear missile
sites, deploy weapons to overcome the shield and potentially
target missile defence installations to its south and west.
Some experts and U.S. officials say Russia is overplaying
any potential threat.
Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry said he believes
"the Russians, with high confidence and low cost, could
penetrate any ballistic missile defence" the United States might
build.
"It is a major, major tragedy that Russian concerns about
U.S. ballistic missile defence have had such a corrosive effect
on U.S.-Russian relations," he told the conference.
VANCOUVER TO VLADIVOSTOK
Without explicitly naming the United States, Medvedev said
the authority of the United Nations had been undermined by
powers that tried to bypass the Security Council.
"As long as we are unable to agree in the United Nations,
this means that it is faulty or the policies of some states are
faulty," he said, condemning calls for military intervention in
Syria and Iran and the citing of human rights concerns to try to
justify such action.
Medvedev has long been seen as the junior partner in a
ruling 'tandem' with Putin, whose tough rhetoric against the
West has left its mark on relations. Critics say Medvedev has
been unable to push through reforms or leave his mark on policy.
He first proposed the idea of a Euro-Atlantic security
treaty linking North America, Europe, Russia and other ex-Soviet
republics shortly after taking office in 2008, calling for a new
security architecture "from Vancouver to Vladivostok".
Responses have been largely dismissive, with Western
governments worrying it would undermine NATO and other groups.
The idea of a "Euro-Atlantic security community" remained a
myth for now, "but this myth must become reality. All of us
could join this work," said Medvedev, who will meet Obama for
talks during a nuclear security summit in South Korea next week.