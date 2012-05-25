Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
MOSCOW May 25 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works , Russia's third-largest steelmaker, said on Friday that shareholders approved its board of director's decision to pay no dividends for 2011.
The company posted a full year net loss of $125 million.
A year ago, it paid a dividend of 0.33 roubles ($0.01) per share.
($1 = 31.7550 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.