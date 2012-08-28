MOSCOW Aug 28 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK), Russia's fourth largest steelmaker, posted on Tuesday a second quarter net loss of $49 million, slightly missing analyst forecasts.

Analysts expected the company to report a net loss of $41 million, down from a year-earlier profit of $13 million on the back of foreign exchange losses and high debt servicing costs.

The company said its revenue increased to $2.52 billion from $2.43 billion a year ago.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped to $369 million from $380 million in the same period of 2011.

MMK's total debt stood at $3.70 billion at the end of the second quarter, down from $4.25 in the first quarter of 2012.

The company said it expected flat output of finished steel products in the third quarter compared with the three preceding months of 2012. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)