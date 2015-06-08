MOSCOW, June 8 Russian steel producer MMK said
on Monday first quarter revenue had fallen 19.6 percent
year-on-year to $1.5 billion largely because of the rouble
devaluation, and that net profit reached $196 million.
The company, controlled by businessman Viktor Rashnikov,
said its EBIDTA - earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation - had risen by 60 percent year on
year to $470 million.
In a statement, MMK said it expected a fall in sales in the
second quarter due to an earlier than usual restocking by metal
traders and a deceleration of business activity in the
construction sector.
But this would be compensated by recovering domestic prices,
maximum capacity utilisation in key production facilities and a
decrease in the company's expenses, it said.
