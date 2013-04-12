MOSCOW, April 12 Russian steel major MMK
reported on Friday a fourth-quarter net loss
of $141 million, missing analysts' expectations of a $47 million
loss due to one-off factors, and said weak steel prices could
hurt its first-quarter results.
The one-off charges totalled $72 million and included
impairment of non-current assets and write-offs of previous
expenses, the company said in a statement.
It also reported earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $296 million against
the poll figure of $298 million.
"The slow rebound in steel prices and the growth in iron ore
prices could negatively impact MMK Group's results in Q1 2013,"
it said.
MMK's worse-than-expected numbers followed a shock 2012 loss
revealed on Thursday by London-listed Evraz Russia's
largest steelmaker.