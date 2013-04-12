* Sees slow rebound in steel prices

* Posts below-forecast $141 mln net loss for Q4

* EBITDA $296 mln vs $298 million Reuters poll forecast

MOSCOW, April 12 Russian steel major MMK said on Friday that weak steel prices could erode its profits in the first quarter of 2013, as it reported a deeper than expected fourth-quarter loss.

Russian steelmakers have been struggling to cope with flagging prices after a moderation in China's economic growth and weak demand from austerity-ravaged Europe led to a sharp slowdown in the $500-billion-a-year steel industry in 2012.

MMK, controlled by billionaire Viktor Rashnikov, said one-off charges totalling $72 million also hit its bottom line in the fourth quarter. These included an impairment of non-current assets and write-offs of previous expenses.

The company made a net loss of $141 million in the quarter, worse than the average forecast from analysts polled by Reuters of $47 million.

"The slow rebound in steel prices and the growth in iron ore prices could negatively impact MMK Group's results in Q1 2013," the firm said in a statement.

Its sector peers have also reported worse than expected results, with Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz posting a shock 2012 loss on Thursday that sent its shares to their lowest since its London listing in 2011.

MMK was more sanguine on the longer-term outlook, forecasting a 14 percent rise in Russian steel prices in 2014.

Shares in MMK, which have lost nearly 80 percent of their value since January 2011, were down 1.8 percent at 0932 GMT.

It also reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $296 million versus a forecast $298 million.