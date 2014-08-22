BRIEF-NZX Ltd says it has joined a United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative
* It has joined united nations sustainable stock exchange initiative as a partner exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Aug 22 Russian steelmaker MMK reported on Friday net profit of $159 million for the second quarter, outperforming analysts' expectations for profit of $108 million.
A year earlier MMK, controlled by Russian businessman Viktor Rashnikov, posted a net loss of $155 million.
The company said its core earnings were improved thanks to an increase in sales, an improved production structure, a recovery in steel prices in Russia and a decline in global iron ore prices. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* It has joined united nations sustainable stock exchange initiative as a partner exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CNL Lifestyle Properties Inc reports about 12 percent passive stake in EPR Properties as of april 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oGBs2D Further company coverage: