* MMK posts net loss due to FX write-offs
* Says domestic prices reached export parity level
* Sees 2015 capex down to $400 mln
(Adds details, quotes, context)
MOSCOW, March 19 Russian steelmaker MMK
reported its highest core earnings since 2009 on
Thursday, helped by a weaker rouble, which cut its costs in
dollar-terms in 2014 and is expected to reduce them further in
2015.
MMK, controlled by businessman Viktor Rashnikov, joins other
Russian exporters who have benefitted from a 43-percent decline
in the rouble against the dollar in 2014, dragged lower by weak
oil prices and Western sanctions over Ukraine crisis.
MMK's 2014 earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 31 percent to $1.6 billion, the
highest level since 2009. Its depreciation costs fell 23
percent.
"Decreasing depreciation and capex (capital expenditures)
support the group's profitability ... It is expected that
depreciation costs in dollar terms will continue to decrease in
2015," MMK said in a presentation of its financial results.
However, its bottom line was hit by the rouble decline: MMK
posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $150 million due to a
non-cash foreign exchange loss of $394 million.
Its fourth-quarter EBITDA fell 25 percent to $392 million,
outperforming analysts' estimates in Reuters poll.
Its 2014 revenue fell 3 percent to $8 billion due to lower
steel prices, hurt by the continuing global capacity glut and
decrease in prices for iron ore, a raw material for steel
production.
MMK also added that it expected to increase first-quarter
sales by 3-4 percent, quarter-on-quarter, as the lag between
domestic and export prices improved the attractiveness of export
sales in January-March.
The rouble price on the domestic market has been growing
since November 2014 and has now reached export parity level, MMK
said, adding that its 2015 capital expenditures were expected to
decline to $400 million from $500 million in 2014.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by
Elizabeth Piper)