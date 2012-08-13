MOSCOW Aug 13 Russia's fourth largest
steelmaker Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
said on Monday it had sold its stakes in two companies, one of
which holds a licence for the development of Techenskoe iron ore
field in the Urals.
MMK sold a 51 percent stake in Bakalskoe Iron Ore Management
and 100 percent stake in Rudnik, which owns a license for the
development of the Techenskoe field, to Atop International Ltd.,
an offshore company, MMK said in a statement.
MMK produced a total of 13.2 million tonnes of crude steel
in 2011.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk)