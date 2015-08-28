MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia's biggest mobile phone
operator MTS said on Friday it had teamed up
with Google Inc to help grow the use of mobile
Internet and will get a share of the search site's advertising
revenues in Russia.
Under a strategic agreement, MTS will feature Google's voice
search in its ad campaigns and retail stores, and a relevant
application will be pre-installed on the main screen of Google's
Android-based smartphones sold in the MTS retail chain.
"MTS will share with Google the cost of mobile Internet
promotion and get money from Google's search services under a
revenue-sharing scheme," an MTS spokesman said.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)