BRIEF-Egain reports GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Egain reports new saas bookings growth of 88% and backlog growth of 43% year over year in Q3 2017
MOSCOW, March 17 Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS said on Tuesday its net profit in the fourth quarter of last year dropped almost 92 percent to 1.6 billion roubles, partly hit by foreign exchange losses.
MTS, part of the Sistema conglomerate, said it expected total 2015 revenues to rise by more than 2 percent compared to an increase of 3.1 percent last year.
MTS also forecast a 2015 margin on operating income before depreciation and amortisation of more than 40 percent. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Egain reports new saas bookings growth of 88% and backlog growth of 43% year over year in Q3 2017
* IDENTIV INC - CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 POSITIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $4 MILLION AND $7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: