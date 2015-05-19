MOSCOW May 19 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit fell around 14 percent, year-on-year, to 10.9 billion roubles ($221.30 million), slightly above expectations.

It said the bottom line had been hit by a 3.5 billion rouble loss from the revaluation of its foreign currency-denominated debt and 1.7 billion roubles in loss provisions related to its deposits at insolvent Ukrainian banks.

Analysts had forecast the company would post a net profit of 10.5 billion roubles, compared to around 13 billion roubles in the first quarter of 2014. ($1 = 49.2550 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gareth Jones)