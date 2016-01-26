MOSCOW Jan 26 Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Tuesday it and rival Vimpelcom had started to implement a joint project for the construction of mobile towers in 10 Russian regions.

Splitting the cost of construction and operation will accelerate the expansion of fourth-generation network coverage at a lower cost, Megafon said, adding the network would be launched in the third quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)