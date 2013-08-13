MOSCOW Aug 13 A unit of state-run gas export
monopoly Gazprom has won an auction to buy 90 percent
of Moscow power generation company MOEK, with a bid of 98.6
billion roubles ($3 billion), according to results of the
auction seen by a Reuters reporter.
The deal may help Gazprom defend its share of the domestic
gas market, which fell to 73 percent last year from 80 percent
in 2008, reflecting rising output of low-cost gas from
independent producer Novatek and increased sales by
oil companies with associated gas. Gazprom controls electricity
provider Mosenergo.
The deal, which sees a state-owned asset sold to a
state-controlled corporation, drew scepticism from analysts.
"This deal is net negative for Gazprom," said Sergey
Vakhramayev, a senior analyst with Ankorinvest investment
company. "MOEK is a business with low profitability. This
acquisition will hit Gazprom's profitability, but on the other
hand, Gazprom gets access to the heating network of the Moscow
market where MOEK enjoys a strategic position."
MOEK incurred losses in 2011 and 2012.
"For the utility sector as a whole this deal is a bad
signal," said chief trader at Renaissance Capital, Alexei
Bachurin, as it means a concentration of the power sector rather
than an increase in competition.
Moscow's department for competition policy in May said it
would auction its shares in the Moscow United Energy Company
(MOEK), as part of plans to privatize some of the city's assets.
Bidding for the asset, which provides heating and hot water to
Moscow and its regions, was scheduled for Aug. 13 at a starting
price of 98.6 billion roubles.
Two applications to bid were filed in July, by Gazprom's
power subsidiary Gazpromenergoholding and Sberenergodevelopment,
Moscow's city said at the time.
Sberenergodevelopment is a structure controlled by Sberbank
, previous reports have said.
Sberbank and MOEK were not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 32.9860 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; additional reporting by
Megan Davies, Vladimir Soldatkin and Zlata Garasyuta; writing by
Megan Davies; editing by Tim Heritage and Louise Heavens)