MOSCOW, March 1 Big Russian firms are expected
to start direct forex trading on the Moscow Exchange
in March or April, a Moscow Exchange official said on Wednesday.
"We are talking about a small number of companies, these are
large exporters and importers ... we are working on the
technology and documentation," Dmitry Piskulov, head of currency
market development at the Moscow exchange, said.
Large companies have had the right to directly access
currency and money markets via the Moscow Exchange since
January, a move designed to increase liquidity and boost the
exchange's turnover.
Until now, companies have traded currencies on the exchange
via commercial banks or brokerages, paying commission on their
transactions.
To trade directly, companies must have capital of at least 1
billion roubles ($17.21 million), a dedicated financial
transactions department, and annual trading volumes of no less
than $100 million in the past two years.
