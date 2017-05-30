UPDATE 2-U.S. House Dems reject Deutsche Bank privacy claim in Trump query
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with emailed statement from Deutsche Bank)
MOSCOW May 30 Moldovan President Igor Dodon is expected to attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Dodon said earlier on Tuesday that he hoped to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the expulsion of Russian diplomats from his country. The expulsion was ordered by Moldova's government dominated by Dodon's political opponents. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with emailed statement from Deutsche Bank)
* Safehaven bids underpin support for yen * Norwegian crown rises after Norges Bank strips easing bias * Kiwi jumps after RBNZ sees positive prospects for growth (Updates market action, changes dateline, previously LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 22 The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies on Thursday as low U.S. bond yields offset in-line data on domestic jobless claims and home prices, keeping it close to the one-month peak it reached earlier