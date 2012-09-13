EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MOSCOW, Sept 13 Morgan Stanley's real estate fund is in talks to buy a Moscow shopping centre for between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion from Capital Partners, three industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
"The buyer - Morgan Stanley's Real Estate fund - is conducting due diligence, the property is not being offered to other potential buyers any more," said one of the sources, who had also considered buying the Metropolis mall.
Capital Partners Chief Executive Erkan Erkek and a Morgan Stanley representative declined comment.
Built in 2009, Metropolis is one of the largest shopping malls in Russia. Investments in Russia's commercial real estate market could reach between $6.5 billion and $7.0 billion this year, compared with $7.66 billion in 2011, according to consultants Cushman & Wakefield.
Earlier this year, Morgan Stanley's global real estate fund reportedly bought a mall in the Russian city of St Petersburg for more than $1 billion.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has