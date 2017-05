MOSCOW Jan 19 Russia will not extend subsidies on mortgage rates that are due to expire on March 1 this year, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Tuesday.

"Subsidised rates won't be extended, but that doesn't mean that there won't be other measures to support mortgages, we are thinking," Moiseev said. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)