MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia's largest bridge builder Mostotrest has agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in North-West Concession Company (NWCC) for 7.8 billion roubles ($245 million) to diversify its operations, the company said on Monday.

Mostotrest said that on Nov. 8 its board of directors approved the purchase of a stake in NWCC, which is currently building a section of a toll highway between Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The acquisition is part of a plan to diversity Mostotrest's infrastructure holdings and enter into other construction-related segments with stable cash flows, the company said.

"With the acquisition of NWCC, we acquired a very profitable business," Chief Executive Vladimir Vlasov told Reuters.

The purchase will be funded by 2.78 billion roubles from the cash balance of the company in addition to 5 billion roubles in loans, Mostotrest's chief finance officer Oleg Tanana said.

Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan are acting as financial advisers to the company.

The other half on NWCC is owned by a consortium led by French infrastructure company Vinci.

The deal is subject to shareholders' approval expected on Dec. 14 and to approval from the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service. Vlasov said he saw no problems obtaining either.

Marc O'Polo Investments holds a 38.6 percent stake in Mostotrest, with a 27.1 percent stake owned by the Blagosostoyanie Pension Fund linked to Russian Railways. The remaining shares are free-floated.

Marc O'Polo in owned by Arkady and Igor Rotenbergs along with top-managers of privately-owned investment firm N-Trans, including Konstantin Nikolaev, Nikita Mishin and Andrey Filatov.

Vlasov said that Mostotrest has also been looking at making acquisitions in other areas including underground tunnel building and the preparation of construction sites, as a part of its diversification strategy.

($1 = 31.5995 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Sonia Elks; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Mark Potter)