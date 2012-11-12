MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia's largest bridge builder
Mostotrest has agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in
North-West Concession Company (NWCC) for 7.8 billion roubles
($245 million) to diversify its operations, the company said on
Monday.
Mostotrest said that on Nov. 8 its board of directors
approved the purchase of a stake in NWCC, which is currently
building a section of a toll highway between Moscow and St.
Petersburg.
The acquisition is part of a plan to diversity Mostotrest's
infrastructure holdings and enter into other
construction-related segments with stable cash flows, the
company said.
"With the acquisition of NWCC, we acquired a very profitable
business," Chief Executive Vladimir Vlasov told Reuters.
The purchase will be funded by 2.78 billion roubles from the
cash balance of the company in addition to 5 billion roubles in
loans, Mostotrest's chief finance officer Oleg Tanana said.
Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan are acting as financial
advisers to the company.
The other half on NWCC is owned by a consortium led by
French infrastructure company Vinci.
The deal is subject to shareholders' approval expected on
Dec. 14 and to approval from the Russian Federal Antimonopoly
Service. Vlasov said he saw no problems obtaining either.
Marc O'Polo Investments holds a 38.6 percent stake in
Mostotrest, with a 27.1 percent stake owned by the
Blagosostoyanie Pension Fund linked to Russian Railways. The
remaining shares are free-floated.
Marc O'Polo in owned by Arkady and Igor Rotenbergs along
with top-managers of privately-owned investment firm N-Trans,
including Konstantin Nikolaev, Nikita Mishin and Andrey Filatov.
Vlasov said that Mostotrest has also been looking at making
acquisitions in other areas including underground tunnel
building and the preparation of construction sites, as a part of
its diversification strategy.
($1 = 31.5995 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Sonia Elks; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Mark
Potter)