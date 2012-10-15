MOSCOW Oct 15 Russian state grid holding
company MRSK plans an additional share
issue worth almost $1.2 billion to fund its investment
programme, a source close to the company board of directors told
Reuters on Monday.
The source said the company plans to place additional 16.9
billion shares - around 34 percent of current market
capitalisation - priced at 2.16 roubles each, almost on a par
with Monday's trading session opening.
The source added that the government-owned MRSK plans that
the state would buy out 20 billion roubles worth of the new
shares.
As of 1015 GMT, MRSK's Moscow-traded shares fell 3.7 percent
to 2.07 rouble, with the decline triggered by the news.