BRIEF-American Savings Bank Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* Net income of $15.8 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in q1 of 2016
MOSCOW Aug 1 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS may pay an interim dividend of 6.2 roubles ($0.17) per share, or 12.4 roubles per American Depositary Receipt.
The total payout would amount to 12.8 billion roubles, the company said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 35.7630 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
April 28 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its lung cancer drug, almost three months after the company acquired the drug's developer, Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc.