BRIEF-VivoPower International forms JV for 1.8 GW solar portfolio located throughout U.S.
* Vivopower International Plc announces a joint venture for a 1.8 gw solar portfolio located throughout the United States
(Corrects to specify new, not existing contract, is for $286) mln)
MOSCOW Aug 22 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Friday it had increased its contract with Swedish telecom equipment supplier Ericsson to more than $1.5 billion.
MTS said it had signed a $286 million contract with Ericsson in addition to existing deals. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by David Clarke)
* Vivopower International Plc announces a joint venture for a 1.8 gw solar portfolio located throughout the United States
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes