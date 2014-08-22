(Corrects to specify new, not existing contract, is for $286) mln)

MOSCOW Aug 22 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Friday it had increased its contract with Swedish telecom equipment supplier Ericsson to more than $1.5 billion.

MTS said it had signed a $286 million contract with Ericsson in addition to existing deals. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by David Clarke)