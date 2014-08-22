BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum says board authorizes additional $100 mln for share repurchases
* Kaiser Aluminum announces quarterly dividend payment and $100 million increase in share repurchase authorization
(Adds details)
MOSCOW Aug 22 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Friday it had increased its contract with Swedish telecom equipment supplier Ericsson to more than $1.5 billion.
MTS said it had signed an additional $286 million contract with Ericsson for the expansion and modernisation of its 2G, 3G and LTE (Long-Term Evolution) networks across Russia.
Ericsson also signed a seven-year partnership agreement with Russia's No. 2 mobile operator Megafon this month. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by David Clarke)
* Kaiser Aluminum announces quarterly dividend payment and $100 million increase in share repurchase authorization
* Reaffirms previously provided full year 2017 financial guidance for revenue of $2.65 billion - $2.75 billion