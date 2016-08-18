MOSCOW Aug 18 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS lowered its full-year revenue and profit guidance on Thursday citing an impact from the disposal of its operations in Uzbekistan.

The company now expects sales to rise by 2 to 3 percent in 2016, having previously forecast growth in excess of 4 percent.

Its operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) is expected to fall 4 percent, MTS said. It had earlier guided for profit ranging between a 2 percent decline and a 1 percent increase.

MTS, controlled by the Sistema conglomerate of Russian billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov, said on Aug. 5 it had sold its 50-percent stake in Uzbek mobile operator Universal Mobile Systems (UMS) to its joint venture partner.

The company expects to write off about 3 billion roubles ($47 million) of assets in connection with the disposal in the third quarter when it plans to stop consolidating UMS results.

It also said the profit outlook revision was due to macroeconomic factors, local currency volatility, and investments in third-generation networks in Ukraine.

In the second quarter, OIBDA fell around 4 percent to 41 billion roubles due to intense competition in handset sales. The profit margin slid to 37.8 percent from 41.6 percent a year ago amid a 5 percent increase in revenue to 108 billion roubles.

Net profit slumped 47 percent to around 9 billion roubles, also hit by smaller foreign exchange gains and a 3 billion rouble expense related to an early Eurobond buyback, MTS said. ($1 = 63.6606 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)