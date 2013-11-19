BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
MOSCOW Nov 19 MTS, Russia's top mobile phone operator, reported on Tuesday a 14 percent year-on-year drop in its third-quarter net profit, after the year-earlier result was boosted by one-off gains.
The company said its net profit was 18.1 billion roubles ($556.2 million) in the July through September period, compared with 21 billion the year earlier when it recorded a $100 million foreign exchange gain.
After adjusting for one-off items, the net profit was up 3 percent, year-on-year. Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast a net profit of 18.4 billion roubles.
The company also downgraded its full-year revenue guidance and now expects growth of at least 5 percent, compared to its previous 5-7 percent forecast. Third-quarter revenues rose 4 percent, year-on-year, MTS said in a statement.
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.