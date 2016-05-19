MOSCOW May 19 Russia's biggest mobile phone
operator MTS said on Thursday its
first-quarter net profit rose 33 percent, year-on-year, helped
by a foreign exchange gain.
Net profit in January-March rose to 14.5 billion roubles
($220 million) from 10.9 billion roubles a year ago after a 2.3
billion rouble forex gain, it said in a statement.
Earnings were also helped by a lack of loss provisions
related to its deposits at insolvent Ukrainian banks which
totalled 1.7 billion roubles in the first quarter of 2015.
Adjusted operating income before depreciation and
amortisation, which does not take those year-ago provisions into
account, were flat at 41.3 billion roubles, while an OIBDA
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation margin
slid to 38.2 percent from 41.2 percent.
Revenues grew 8 percent to 108 billion roubles thanks to
increased handset sales, spurred by price cuts, as well as
higher uptake of Internet services and the launch of
third-generation (3G) data networks in Ukraine.
Free cash flow was up 37 percent at 20.5 billion roubles as
capital expenditures decreased 28 percent year-on-year to 18
billion roubles, the company said.
MTS, controlled by the Sistema
conglomerate, confirmed its 2016 guidance and said the board had
approved a three-year share buyback programme for up to 30
billion roubles announced last month.
($1 = 66.5223 roubles)
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria
Kiselyova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)