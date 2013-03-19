MOSCOW, March 19 MTS, Russia's top mobile phone operator, reported on Tuesday a 39 percent year-on-year rise in fourth-quarter net profit to $547.3 million, beating market expectations.

The company also said it expects to pay more than $1 billion in dividends on 2012 earnings if its board approves a new dividend policy at a meeting at the end of April.

MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema, said in November it aimed to link dividend payments to free cash flow. It currently bases dividends on net profit.