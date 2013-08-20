MOSCOW Aug 20 Top Russian mobile phone operator
MTS posted second quarter earnings of 29 billion roubles
($881 million) after a year-ago loss, beating analysts'
expectations, the company said on Tuesday.
New York-listed MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate
Sistema, said in June it would book a $320 million gain
this quarter from the settlement of a dispute over the
51-percent stake it bought in Kyrgyz operator Bitel in 2005.
On Tuesday, MTS also said its revenues added 5 percent to
97.5 billion roubles year-on-year, while operating income before
depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) was up almost 10 percent
to 44.4 billion roubles.
The OIBDA margin stood at 45.5 percent and the company
raised its full-year forecast to 43 percent from a previous
41-42 percent, it said.