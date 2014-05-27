MOSCOW May 27 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit was almost unchanged from the same year-ago period, slightly missing estimates.

The company reported a net profit of 13 billion roubles ($380 million) for the first three months of 2014 compared with 12.96 billion a year ago, while analysts had on average expected a profit of 13.5 billion roubles.

Revenues rose 5.1 percent to 97.6 billion roubles and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) grew 5.3 percent to 41.5 billion roubles, slightly above the average forecasts of 97 billion and 41.2 billion respectively. ($1 = 34.1780 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)