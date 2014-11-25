MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia's top mobile phone
operator MTS posted a 11.2 percent
year-on-year fall in third quarter net profit on Tuesday to 16
billion roubles ($354 million).
MTS, owned by the Sistema oil-to-telecoms conglomerate
controlled by businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, was expected to
report third-quarter net profit of 15.4 billion roubles.
The company said in a statement that its revenues were up
3.6 percent at 107.1 billion roubles, with OIBDA (operating
income before depreciation and amortisation) rising by 4.1
percent to 48.2 billion roubles.
MTS said it was increasing its revenue growth forecast to
more than 2 percent this year from over 1 percent and its OIBDA
growth forecast to around 1 percent. But the firm said market
volatility could affect its forecasts.
(1 US dollar = 45.2102 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Katya
Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)