MOSCOW Oct 27 Russia's biggest electronics retailer M.video plans to pay a special dividend totalling 4.5 billion roubles ($107 million), the company said on Monday.

It said in a statement it had accumulated a substantial cash position and had decided to return excess cash to shareholders amid a lack of "any outstanding investment opportunity".

The board has recommended paying 25 roubles per share as a special dividend, subject to a vote by a general shareholders meeting on Dec. 5.

"This special dividend should be considered as a one-time event which will not impact the annual dividend which is set at 60 percent of annual profits," Cahirman Peter Györffy said.

The company's shares were up 8.6 percent at 204 roubles by 1540 GMT.

The company earlier approved a dividend policy which envisages paying 60 percent of net profits to shareholders in annual dividends.

In May it announced its dividend for last year would be 20 roubles a share, with the total payout amounting to 3.6 billion pounds.

