MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's biggest home
electronics retailer M.Video has asked the country's
anti-monopoly regulator for permission to acquire its closest
competitor Eldorado, financial daily Kommersant reported on
Thursday.
The newspaper quoted a source familiar with M.Video's
application to FAS, the regulator, as saying the company had
filed for permission to buy 100 percent of Eldorado.
M.Video, which had discussed a merger with Eldorado back in
2011, declined to comment on the report, saying only the company
was studying various market consolidation opportunities.
Eldorado and its owner, Czech magnate Petr Kellner's
investment group PPF, declined to comment. FAS was not
immediately available for comment.
M.Video generated 158 billion roubles ($5 billion) in
revenues last year, up 20 percent on the year, as it opened 42
stores to bring the total number of outlets to 296. As of April
2013, the chain had 305 stores.
Eldorado notched up sales of 112 billion roubles, a climb of
15 percent. It had 404 stores at the end of 2012.
The merger would create an even stronger competitor for
Media-Saturn, part of German retailer Metro, which
entered the market in 2006 and has 45 Russian stores.
($1 = 31.6880 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)