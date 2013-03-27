* Reports 2012 net profit of 4.14 billion roubles

* EBITDA up 21 pct to 7.5 bln rbls, margin steady at 5.6 pct (Adds context, details)

MOSCOW, March 27 Russian home electronics retailer M.Video on Wednesday posted a 23 percent rise in 2012 net profit thanks to higher sales.

The company, which sells everything from batteries to flat-screen TVs, has benefited from rising disposable incomes, booming consumer credit and the expansion of its online business.

Net profit rose to 4.14 billion roubles ($134 million) last year from 3.37 billion roubles in 2011.

The company, which competes against Media-Saturn, part of German retailer Metro, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 21 percent to 7.53 billion roubles, with its margin unchanged at 5.6 percent.

It reported in January that 2012 sales were up 20 percent to 158 billion roubles after opening 42 new stores to bring the total number of outlets to 296.

The company aims to open 35 stores this year and is committed to returning extra cash to shareholders, M.Video has said.

In 2012, it paid a special dividend totalling 5.4 billion roubles after strong first-half results. ($1 = 30.8922 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and David Goodman)