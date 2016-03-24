MOSCOW, March 24 Russian consumer electronics retailer M.video said on Thursday it had appointed Michael Tuch as the head of its operational subsidiary while CEO Alexander Tynkovan will focus on strategy and new business directions.

Tuch, previously president of a leading mobile phone retailer, Svyaznoy, will be in charge of all operational activity, reporting to Tynkovan.

Tynkovan told reporters he would remain the group's CEO and focus on strategy and development of new business directions of the group.

He said the firm aimed to boost exposure to connected services and new online projects, increasing its offering of services to consumers.

Tynkovan also said the company planned to pay 20 roubles per share in 2015 dividends, or 3.6 billion roubles in total.

That is a decline from 27 roubles per shared paid in dividends for 2014 and follows a 44.4-percent drop in annual net profit last year to 4.5 billion roubles. (Reporting and writing by Maria Kiselyova; Additional reporting by Olga Sichkar)