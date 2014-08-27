BRIEF-Gemdale's Q1 net profit up 160.2 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit up 160.2 percent y/y at 870.8 million yuan ($126.32 million)
MOSCOW Aug 27 M.video, Russia's biggest consumer electronics retailer, said on Wednesday its first-half net profit fell 13.4 percent, year-on-year, to 1.1 billion roubles ($30 million).
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 8 percent to 2.7 billion roubles despite a 3.2 percent increase in net revenue to 68.6 billion roubles, the company said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 36.1380 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* March quarter net profit 26 million rupees versus profit 45 million rupees year ago