* Sales in the second quarter hit by greater uncertainty

* No boost to TV-set sales as Russia performs poorly in World Cup

* Sees 2014 sales growth, margins at low end of guided range

* Expects zero growth in like-for-like sales (Adds CEO comments on conference call, details, share price)

MOSCOW, Aug 27 M.video, Russia's biggest consumer electronics retailer, said sales growth and margins would likely come toward the low end of its expected range this year, citing increased uncertainty over the Ukraine crisis and the economic slowdown.

"The second quarter was more challenging as the Ukraine crisis escalated," said founder and CEO Alexander Tynkovan.

Shares in M.video fell 6.2 percent on Wednesday, underperforming the broader market index, which was up 0.3 percent.

Whereas the Sochi Olympics drove sales ahead of the Winter Games in anticipation of Russian medals, the World Cup failed to increase sales, Tynkovan said.

The company now expects sales growth at the low end of its 8-10 percent range this year, while like-for-like sales are seen flat, Chief Financial Officer Christopher Parks said on a conference call with analysts.

He said that a margin on the basis on earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would probably be closer to the bottom of the 5.5-6.0 percent range.

"There are issues that have come up with regards to promotions done by some of our competitors and I think that we need to match," Parks said. Tynkovan added the company would do more promotions in the second half than in the first.

He told Reuters in an interview in April M.video was aiming to grab market share from online rivals by matching their prices in its online and physical stores.

M.video also reported a fall in first-half net profit of about 13 percent compared to the first half of 2013 when it recorded a one-off gain on its loyalty programme which boosted the bottom line by 400 million roubles.

Its net revenue increased 3.2 percent year-on-year to 68.6 billion roubles. Like-for-like sales were down 2 percent. (1 US dollar = 36.1500 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Louise Heavens)