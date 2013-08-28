MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia's biggest home electronics retailer M.Video said on Wednesday its first-half net profit rose 7 percent, year-on-year, to 1.3 billion roubles ($39.2 million), helped by more stores and booming online sales.

The company earlier on Wednesday said it would not go ahead with a proposed acquisition of closest rival Eldorado because it could not agree on terms. ($1 = 33.1844 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Alessandra Prentice)