BRIEF-Russia's Safmar sells 24.7 pct in M.Video

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russia's largest home electronics retailer M.Video says:

* Lagranolia Holdings Limited which belongs to Safmar Group has agreed to sell around 44.33 million of M.Video ordinary shares, which amounts to 24.66 percent of M.Video's share capital;

* Shares were placed in an accelerated private placement to international institutional investors;

* Sale priced at 405 roubles ($6.81) per share. VTB Capital was sole global coordinator and bookrunner;

* Safmar will retain 57.68 percent in M.Video after the deal;

* M.Video shares down 5.4 percent after the deal at 408.5 roubles per share;

* Safmar, with belongs to the family of businessman Mikhail Gutseriyev, includes mid-sized oil producers Russneft and Neftisa, mid-sized bank B&N, as well as assets in coal, potash, leasing, insurance, real estate, non-state pension funds sectors and others. ($1 = 59.4325 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)