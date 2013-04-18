MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's biggest home
electronics and white goods retailer M.Video said on
Thursday its first-quarter revenue rose 12 percent to 43.6
billion roubles ($1.38 billion), year-on-year, same pace as in
the previous quarter.
M.Video's same-store sales rose 2.2 percent in the first
quarter, the company said in a statement. In the fourth quarter
of 2012, sales also rose 12 percent, while same-store revenue
was up by 1 percent.
The company added seven stores on a net basis in the January
through March period, bringing its total number of shops to 303.
M.Video has reportedly asked the Russian anti-monopoly
regulator for permission to buy its closest competitor Eldorado,
seeking a deal that would create an undisputed market leader
with annual sales of around $9 billion.
($1 = 31.6880 Russian roubles)
