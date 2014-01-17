MOSCOW Jan 17 Russia's biggest home electronics
and white goods retailer M.video said consumer
confidence weakened in Russia's regions in the fourth quarter of
2013, impacting annual sales figures which rose one percent on a
like-for-like basis.
M.video, which has 333 outlets, said total sales rose 11
percent to 175 billion roubles ($5.2 billion) in 2013 as it
opened 40 new stores.
In the fourth quarter, sales rose 8 percent with
like-for-like sales down 1.8 percent. While the regions saw
weaker performance, stores in Moscow and St Petersburg performed
strongly, M.video said.
($1 = 33.4072 Russian roubles)
