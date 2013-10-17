MOSCOW Oct 17 Russia's biggest home electronics
and white goods retailer M.video on Thursday said its
third-quarter sales grew 10.4 percent, year-on-year, slowing
after an increase of around 15 percent in the previous quarter.
The company reported sales of 42.4 billion roubles ($1.3
billion) for the three months to end-September, bringing the
nine-month result to 121 billion roubles - an increase of 12.2
percent on the year earlier period.
Same-store sales edged up 1.7 percent in the third quarter
after 2.8 percent growth in the second quarter. It opened 23 new
stores in January-September and now has a total of 316.
($1 = 32.1735 Russian roubles)
